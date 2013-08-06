FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on firmer ringgit, lower stocks
#Asia
August 6, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on firmer ringgit, lower stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets shut from midday Aug. 7
    * Some buying with investors exiting short positions
    * Key industry data next week

 (Updates prices)
    By Niluksi Koswanage
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Tuesday as the ringgit currency firmed against the
U.S. dollar and as higher export demand cut into stocks. 
    The ringgit gained against the greenback, prompting
plantation firms to stay in the crude palm oil futures market as
they profit from any Malaysian currency appreciation when they
sell the feedstock to refiners. 
    Palm oil futures could recoup a 7.9 percent loss made so far
this year as exports rose last month, signalling there may be a
further decline in stocks when the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(MPOB) issues July industry data on Aug. 14.  
    "The market is slowing down and people are taking it easy
for the four-day weekend. The next lot of data will only come
next week and much of it has been priced in," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage.
    The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.3 percent to 2,246 ringgit
($692) per tonne by Tuesday's close. 
    Total traded volume stood at 16,219 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 35,000 lots. This stemmed from investors
buying to exit short positions instead of purchases from fresh
cash. 
    The market will be closed from the afternoon session of Aug.
7 and will re-open on Aug. 12. Markets in Indonesia, the world's
largest palm oil producer, are closed this week. 
    Technicals were bearish. Reuters analyst Wang Tao said
Malaysian palm oil futures is expected to drop to a
support at 2,221 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will
lead to a further loss to 2,190 ringgit. 
    Fundamentals were more mixed.
    A Reuters poll issued ahead of MPOB data showed stocks in
Malaysia, the second largest producer, could fall to 1.6 million
tonnes in July - below a two-year low of 1.65 million tonnes hit
in June. 
    Forecasts of crop friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest
have fanned expectations of bumper crops in agriculture markets,
including soybeans, which are tracked by Malaysian palm oil
prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release updated
production data on Aug 12. 
    A record soybean crop could replenish historically low soy
supplies and yield more soyoil, narrowing the edible oil's
global premium to palm oil and grabbing demand. 
    The U.S. soyoil contract for December edged down 0.2
percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was
unchanged.
    In other markets, Brent crude climbed above $109 a barrel as
tension rose in the Middle East and oil stockpiles in top
consumer the United States were expected to fall. 
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2277    +9.00    2261    2285     795
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2246    +6.00    2231    2256    9764
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5422   -32.00    5418    5468  273202
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7008    +0.00    7004    7038  487410
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.17    -0.04   43.03   43.31    4329
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  107.04    +0.48  105.97  107.16   25644
                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
      
($1 = 3.248 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
