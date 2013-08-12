FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 12, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on hopes for stocks drawdown

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors expect friendly palm oil stocks data -trader
    * Malaysia's Aug. 1-10 exports up 18.5 pct - ITS
    * MPOB data on July stocks due on Aug. 14

 (Updates prices, adds export data)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Monday, as worries about a sharp rise in output receded
and on hopes end-stocks in the world's No.2 producer may have
shrunk again in July due to resilient export demand. 
    Traders said the market was recovering from speculations
that output had spiked by 19 percent last month, significantly
more than a 10 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. The
bearish view had dragged prices to their lowest in more than a
week last Wednesday. 
    Buyers returned to the markets on Monday after the Eid
al-Fitr holidays on a more optimistic note ahead of industry
data on stocks, production and exports that will be issued by
the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Aug. 14. 
    "Last week the market fell quite sharply before the long
holiday. Today there's a bit of speculative buying ahead of the
MPOB report," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage
in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "Everyone expects the data to be friendly towards end-stocks
and production. The market is making some adjustments towards
these factors," the trader added.
    Resilient demand for Malaysian palm oil that continued into
the Aug. 1-10 period also boosted optimism, as cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services reported an 18.5 percent jump in
exports from the same period a month ago. 
    The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.5 percent to close at 2,241
ringgit ($691) per tonne. Prices traded in a range between 2,205
ringgit and 2,260 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at 32,666 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly below the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals suggest Malaysian palm oil looks neutral in a
range of 2,193-2,284 ringgit per tonne after piercing into a
support zone of 2,193-2,211 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao
said.     
    Investors will be keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's August crop report that will be released at 1600
GMT on Monday. 
    Grains analysts expect the U.S. government to raise its
record-large forecasts for the 2013 corn and soybean harvests to
reflect mild crop weather across the country. 
    A record soybean crop will weigh on palm prices, which has
already lost 8 percent so far this year, as the bigger supply of
competing soyoil will shift demand away from the tropical oil.  
    In other markets, Brent crude fell towards $108 per barrel
after a sharp rally in the previous session, as investors waited
for a slew of U.S. data this week for hints on when the Federal
Reserve will start winding back its stimulus. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December climbed 0.6 percent ahead of the USDA report.
The most-active January soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange closed 0.4 percent higher.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2290   +12.00    2275    2314      17
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2274   +38.00    2238    2290    1790
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2241   +34.00    2205    2260   15143
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5414   +36.00    5346    5432  501566
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6974   +28.00    6906    6992  769724
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.14    +0.26   41.93   42.29    5559
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  106.23    +0.26  105.66  106.40   21986
                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.247 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)

