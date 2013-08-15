FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 15, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises to 1-mth high on strong exports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia Aug. 1-15 exports up 17.7 pct m/m -ITS
    * Palm oil still targeting 2,348-2,356 ringgit range
-technicals
    * July end-stocks at 1.66 mln T, up 1 pct from June - MPOB

 (Updates prices, adds detail)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to the highest in more than a month on Thursday, boosted by
strong exports from the world's second-largest producer as major
buyer China stocks up ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival in
September.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Aug. 1 to 15
rose 17.7 percent to 644,589 tonnes from the 547,857 tonnes
shipped from July 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said on Thursday.  
    Another surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release export data later in the day.  
    "The palm market's stronger today mostly due to good exports
in the first 15 days ... We are in a price range now where
immediate support is at 2,280 ringgit and resistance at 2,340
ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.  
    By the midday break, the benchmark October contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1 percent
to 2,313 ringgit ($706) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 2,318
ringgit, a level not seen since July 12. 
    Total traded volume stood at 17,048 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 12,500 lots.
    A bullish target range on technical charts of 2,348-2,356
ringgit per tonne remains unchanged, as indicated by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters analyst
Wang Tao. 
    Malaysia's July palm oil end-stocks unexpectedly rose for
the first time this year on a surge in production of the
tropical oil.
    Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Wednesday
showed inventories rose 1 percent in July to 1.66 million
tonnes, marking the first rise since December, against market
estimates that stocks had dropped 3 percent. 
    But analysts said a surge in local consumption, indicated by
the MPOB stocks data, showed that palm oil demand remained
healthy.
    "Despite the strong surge in production, stockpiles only
rose by 1 percent ... due to a sharp increase in local palm oil
consumption to a record high of 289,900 tonnes," Malaysia's RHB
Investment Bank said in a research note on Thursday. 
    "Part of the surge was due to near-record biodiesel exports,
but, more importantly, the conversion of crude palm oil to
biodiesel for local consumption."    
    In other markets, Brent crude prices climbed towards $111
per barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous
session on a drop in U.S. oil inventories and worries over
supplies from the Middle East and North Africa. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December gained 0.5 percent in early Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange climbed 0.3 percent.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0537 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2352   +22.00    2338    2352     351
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2313   +23.00    2298    2318    5393
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5566   +10.00    5522    5580  362272
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7138   +22.00    7096    7150  596338
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.85    +0.22   42.69   42.87    1997
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  107.24    +0.39  106.92  107.33    7355
                                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.2775 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
