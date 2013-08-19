FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm climbs to 1-month high, tracks soybeans
#Asia
August 19, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm climbs to 1-month high, tracks soybeans

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysian Aug. 1-20 exports data due on Tues
    * Palm oil touches 2,343 ringgit, highest since July 12

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
gained on Monday to their highest in over a month, tracking firm
soybean markets and on investor optimism ahead of exports data
due later this week.
    Chicago soybeans climbed to its highest since July 23 as
poor rains over the weekend in the U.S. crop belt threatened
yields, lending strength to palm oil which is a close substitute
of soybean oil. 
    Investors are also eyeing Malaysia's Aug. 1-20 palm exports
data due on Tuesday for signs of a pick up in demand from key
buyer China ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival in September. 
    Over the first 15 days of the month, exports rose as much as
18.7 percent from a month ago.      
    "Palm is clearly borrowing strength from soybeans, and there
are expectations on exports as well," said a dealer with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.    
    At market close, the benchmark November contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to
2,338 ringgit ($712) per tonne. 
    It hit a high of 2,343 ringgit earlier in the session, a
level last seen on July 12. Total traded volume stood at 39,337
lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the average 35,000 lots.
    Rising output in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm producer,
sent July end-stocks 1 percent higher from a month ago, although
a record level of local consumption and rising shipments
supported views for a robust demand.    
    The Southeast Asian nation set its crude palm oil export tax
for September at 4.5 percent, unchanged since March, which could
spur more exports if top rival Indonesia keeps its tax rate
unchanged at 10.5 percent. 
    The world's top palm producer will announce its September
export tariff later in the month. 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil strengthened above $110 a
barrel on Monday as the loss of Libyan oil exports tightened
supply and violent unrest in Egypt stoked fears for exports from
other oil producers in the Middle East and North Africa. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade, while the
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange was almost flat.
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT
                                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2395   +28.00    2378    2401     919
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2360   +36.00    2332    2366   10384
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2338   +29.00    2315    2343   15623
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5634    +2.00    5612    5674  358864
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7232    +2.00    7214    7270  690516
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.44    +0.28   43.41   43.89    4695
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  107.21    -0.25  107.00  107.78    9057
                                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.285 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)

