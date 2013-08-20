FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil eases after rally, export demand caps losses
#Asia
August 20, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases after rally, export demand caps losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysian Aug. 1-20 exports up 10.3 pct vs previous month
-ITS
    * Palm oil may drop to 2,272 ringgit -technicals
    * Weak rupiah may support Indonesian palm demand -analysts

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Tuesday as traders booked profits from a recent
rally, although losses were trimmed by resilient exports and dry
weather concerns in soy-producing U.S. Midwest.
    Malaysian palm oil exports from Aug. 1 to 20 rose 10.3
percent to 880,979 tonnes from the 798,482 tonnes shipped during
July 1 to 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on
Tuesday.    
    The tropical oil rose on Monday to its highest since July 12
on concerns over lower soy yields that could lead to a smaller
soybean oil supply, which may channel some demand to  competing
palm oil. 
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.2 percent to close at
2,329 ringgit ($709) per tonne on Tuesday, after trading in the
2,287-2,343 ringgit range. 
    "We see some correction today from the recent market rally,
and right now we will have to see if there's enough stimulus to
keep prices above 2,300 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.        
    Total traded volume stood at 47,286 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals were bearish, suggesting palm oil may drop to
2,272 per tonne, as it has failed to break a 2,356 ringgit
resistance, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    While cargo surveyor data showed resilient demand for
Malaysian palm oil, analysts said a weakening Indonesian rupiah
could lure some of the overseas demand to the top producer.     
    "Demand for Indonesia palm oil is likely to recover with the
rupiah falling to 10,500 per dollar for the first time since
2009, making palm oil relatively cheap to overseas buyers," said
Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a Tuesday note.
    In other markets, oil prices slipped towards $109 a barrel
on Tuesday as investors took profits ahead of minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve on the scaling back of its stimulus
programme although unrest in Egypt and reduced Libyan oil
product supply curtailed the losses. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell 1.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange lost 1.5 percent.     
       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2380   -13.00    2333    2397     717
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2347    -7.00    2305    2363    9377
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2329    -4.00    2287    2343   22939
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5540  -100.00    5522    5684  535970
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7134  -106.00    7116    7294  890202
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.25    -0.53   43.00   43.82    8494
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  106.63    -0.47  105.77  107.10    1971
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.287 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
