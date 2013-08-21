FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up as weak ringgit fuels demand hopes
#Asia
August 21, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up as weak ringgit fuels demand hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil neutral in 2,287-2,366 ringgit range -technicals
    * Indonesia cuts crude palm oil tax to 9 pct for Sept
    * Indonesia monthly palm exports down 1.6 pct m/m in July

 (Updates prices, releads)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged higher on Wednesday, as a weaker ringgit fuelled hopes of
greater export demand, although gains were held in check by a
soft soy market.
    The U.S. soy market edged lower after a tour of the grain
belt pegged higher crop yields, putting pressure on palm oil as
demand could shift to competing soybean oil. 
    Traders said demand could still be spurred by weak
currencies in major producers Indonesia and Malaysia. Weakness
in the rupiah and ringgit makes the two countries' palm exports
cheaper for overseas buyers and refiners, just as China begins
to restock ahead of September's Mid-Autumn festival.
    The Malaysian ringgit slid to its lowest in more than
three years against the dollar on Tuesday, while the Indonesian
rupiah hit a fresh four-year low. 
    "The palm market is quite volatile today. In the early
morning it was weighed down by U.S. soybeans but we saw some
recovery," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
    "While the weaker (Indonesian) rupiah could stimulate more
overseas demand, don't forget that the ringgit is also getting
weaker, so in a way both countries may benefit."
    Malaysian exports could reach 1.4 million tonnes this month,
the trader said.
    At market close, the benchmark November contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to
 2,333 ringgit ($709) per tonne, after trading in a tight range
between 2,311 and 2,340 ringgit.       
    Total traded volume stood at 38,333 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil neutral in a range of 2,287-2,366
ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, cut its export
tax for crude palm oil to 9 percent for September, down from
10.5 percent in August, an industry ministry official said on
Wednesday. 
    The country's July exports of crude palm oil and its
derivatives fell 1.64 percent to 1.59 million tonnes compared
with the previous month, an industry body said on Wednesday, due
to falling demand from India and China. 
    In contrast, Malaysia's palm exports in July inched up as
much as 5.3 percent to 1.39 million tonnes from a month ago,
cargo surveyor data showed. 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil fell below $110 a barrel
on Wednesday on reports some Libyan oil exports might soon
resume and on news the Seaway crude oil pipeline had shut,
halting shipments from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf Coast. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December edged up 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.8 percent.
            
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2393   +13.00    2376    2394    1034
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2357   +13.00    2329    2357    7744
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2333    +4.00    2311    2340   16095
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5536   -48.00    5512    5570  286308
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7126   -56.00    7110    7164  577178
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.46    +0.28   43.05   43.47    4846
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  104.89    -0.22  104.43  105.35   20625
                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
