FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Weak ringgit, China data lift palm to more than 1-month high
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Weak ringgit, China data lift palm to more than 1-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak ringgit creates incentives for exports -trader
    * Palm oil prices rise to highest since July 11
    * Palm oil neutral in 2,287-2,366 ringgit range -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Palm oil futures rose to
their highest level in more than a month on Thursday after poor
Malaysian economic data weakened the ringgit and a surprise
surge in China's manufacturing sector fuelled demand hopes from
the world's No.2 palm oil buyer.
    The ringgit dived to its lowest in more than three
years on Thursday as investors turned skittish after Malaysia
reported disappointing growth in its second quarter and revealed
a shrinking current account surplus. 
    But the weak local currency makes the tropical oil cheaper
for overseas buyers and refiners and could further boost exports
which climbed between 10-12 percent in the first 20 days of
August compared to a month ago.
    "The currency is one of the supportive factors for palm oil
and it is holding prices above 2,300 ringgit," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "As the ringgit weakens, domestic prices of palm becomes
cheaper and this will encourage exports," the Kuala Lumpur-based
trader added.
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed to 2,362 ringgit ($713)
per tonne in the afternoon session, a level unseen since July
11. Prices then settled at 2,356 ringgit by Thursday's close,
notching a 0.9 percent gain. 
    Total traded volume stood at 39,820 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil still looks neutral in a range of
2,287-2,366 ringgit per tonne, and only an escape could point to
a future direction, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Activity in China's manufacturing sector hit a 4-month high
in August, a preliminary survey showed, reinforcing signs of an
economic pick-up which would stoke edible oil demand as buyers
re-stock ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival. 
    "China, the second-largest buyer of palm oil, is likely to
boost palm oil demand with stronger economic data," said Phillip
Futures investment analyst Sim Han Qiang in a note on Thursday.
    In other markets, Brent crude oil rose towards $110 a barrel
on Thursday as upbeat data from Europe and China kindled hopes
for better demand from two of the world's largest energy
consuming regions, and as oil exports from Libya stayed limited
by strikes and unrest. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December edged up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2402    +9.00    2380    2404     474
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2368   +17.00    2334    2374    6006
 
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5524   -18.00    5490    5564  349752
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7096   -42.00    7064    7148  706840
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.24    +0.07   42.92   43.30    8407
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  104.36    +0.51  103.53  104.72   19844
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.312 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.