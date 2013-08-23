FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 1-month high on estimates of output fall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 23, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 1-month high on estimates of output fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Planters' group estimates Aug 1-20 output drops 7.4 pct
    * Prices post weekly gain of 2.6 pct
    * Signals mixed around 2,356 ringgit resistance-technicals

 (Updates prices, adds new quotes)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their
highest in more than a month on Friday on growers' estimates showing output fell
in August, raising hopes that stocks in the world's No.2 producer will tighten. 
    Traders said figures from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA), a group
of planters, showed that production in Aug. 1-20 had dropped 7.4 percent
compared with July. The data was confirmed by the MPOA.
    "MPOA's figures are quite friendly because the market was expecting
production to increase," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Malaysia. 
    By Friday's close, the benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 2,369 ringgit ($718) per
tonne, the highest level since July 11, recovering from prices in the morning
session. 
    Production had surged 18.2 percent in July, pushing stocks higher for the
first time this year to 1.66 million tonnes from 1.65 million in June.
 
    It was expected to continue climbing due to the higher yield cycles that are
typical for the second half of the year.
    The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue official data on August stocks,
output and exports on Sept. 10. 
    Palm oil posted a weekly gain of 2.6 percent, also supported by a fall in
the ringgit, which improved margins for overseas buyers.
    Total traded volume amounted to 30,820 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly
below the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed that signals are mixed for Malaysian palm oil as it
struggles around a resistance of 2,356 ringgit per tonne, Reuters markets
analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Prices edged lower earlier in the day down as investors were wary of the
potential for a strengthening ringgit and of an export tax cut in Indonesia.    
    Malaysian palm could face pressure going forward after top producer and
rival Indonesia said it would cut its crude palm oil export tax to 9 percent for
September from 10.5 percent in August. 
    This could eat into demand for Malaysian exports, especially from
second-largest palm oil buyer China as it stocks up ahead of its Mid-Autumn
festival in September. 
    "Usually China will take up something as the festival approaches. But you
notice that Indonesia has cut down its tax, so probably China will get more from
there than Malaysia," another Malaysia-based trader added. 
    In other markets, Brent edged above $110 a barrel on Friday, buoyed by
upbeat business surveys that suggested the global economy is on the mend and
kindled hopes for higher fuel demand. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December edged
up 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange slipped 0.4 percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1052 GMT
                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2420   +17.00    2397    2420     678
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2385   +19.00    2356    2386    5351
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2369   +11.00    2337    2369   17015
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5550   +24.00    5502    5552  360392
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7078   -26.00    7058    7098  594332
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.81    +0.05   42.75   43.00    3797
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  105.09    +0.06  104.71  105.43   15137
                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  ($1=3.30 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.