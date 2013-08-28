FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 28, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high, worries over US soy yield support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil up 4.6 pct so far this week
    * Prices hit 2,485 ringgit, highest since June 20
    * To retrace slightly before rising towards 2,491 ringgit
-technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to the highest in more than two months on Wednesday, as
worries persisted over dry weather in the U.S. Midwest that
could lead to lower soybean yields.
    Palm oil has rallied 4.6 percent so far this week on
concerns over tighter global oilseed supplies, as a smaller
amount of soybeans for crushing into soybean oil could channel
demand to competing palm oil. 
    Cargo surveyor data pointing to healthy export demand for
the tropical oil also supported prices. Malaysian palm exports
for the Aug. 1-25 period rose as much as 7.5 percent from a
month ago, supported by stronger purchases from Europe, China
and India.  
    "Weather play is still lending some strength to the palm
market, and there are also expectations that this month's
exports should be higher than the previous month," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "Palm oil will be testing the 2,500 ringgit level, but we
might also see some profit-taking from the past few days'
rally."     
    At market close, the benchmark November contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1 percent to
2,477 ringgit ($743) per tonne, near its intraday high of 2,485
ringgit, a level unseen since June 20. 
    Total traded volume stood at 48,825 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil may retrace moderately to 2,429
ringgit before rising towards 2,491 ringgit, as it faces a
resistance at 2,462 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said. 
    Rising palm exports and potentially lower output in
Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm producer, could help ease
end-August stocks. Inventory levels inched up 1 percent to 1.66
million tonnes in end-July from a month ago. 
    In other markets, oil prices surged, with Brent pushing
above $117 and the U.S. benchmark soaring to its highest in more
than two years, amid worries a possible military strike against
Syria may raise tensions in the Middle East. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange lost 0.8 percent.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2489   +23.00    2443    2489     730
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2488   +30.00    2447    2492    7507
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2477   +25.00    2441    2485   23208
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5724   -94.00    5700    5842  513300
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7332   -62.00    7330    7420  736912
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   44.56    +0.04   44.36   44.74    8176
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  109.97    +0.96  109.11  112.24   77176
                                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.33 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
