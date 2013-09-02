FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
September 2, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil lifted by healthy exports, demand hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia August palm exports up 6.5 pct m/m -ITS
    * August exports up 7.6 pct m/m -SGS
    * Export demand to continue into Sept -trader
    * Palm oil signals mixed -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
inched up on Monday on expectations that healthy exports will
persist into September, fuelling hopes that end-stocks in the
world's No.2 producer will not spike for now. 
    Palm oil exports rose 6.5 percent in August compared to a
month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed on
Monday, as China and Europe increased purchases of the tropical
oil. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slightly higher 7.6 percent increase. 
    "Exports were higher in August and I think that will also
continue in September," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage.
    The Kuala Lumpur-based trader added that strong demand has
also helped boost activity at local refineries. 
    "Margins are better, so the refiners are running at nearly
full capacity. Although yields will be higher in September,
demand is expected to be excellent."
    Forecasts of lower soy yields due to a dry spell in the U.S.
grain belt, along with a weak ringgit, lifted palm oil prices
7.5 percent in August - their best monthly performance since
December 2010. 
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.9 percent to close at
2,426 ringgit ($742) per tonne on Monday. Prices traded in a
tight range between 2,411 ringgit and 2,440 ringgit.  
    Total traded volume stood at 33,536 lots of 25 tonnes each,
a tad lower than the average 35,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed that signals are mixed for Malaysian palm
oil as it is not clear how strong the current rebound will be,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.    
    Market players will also be looking out for official data on
August's stocks, production and exports that will be released on
Sept. 10 by industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. 
    Estimates by the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of
planters, showed that production in Aug. 1-20 had dropped 7.4
percent despite a higher yield cycle for oil palm trees that
typically begins in the second half of the year. 
    But traders say the dip could be due to slower harvesting
during the Muslim festival of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr as
plantation workers went on holiday. 
    "The production drop is not because trees are not producing,
but because of the delay in harvest. The fruit is still there,"
the trader added.
    In other markets, Brent crude oil steadied around $114 on
Monday, consolidating after a week of gains, as a military
strike against Syria looked less imminent and worries over
possible Middle East supply disruptions receded. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the most-active January soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 
1.5 percent. Trading in the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 is closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday.    
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2420   +13.00    2420    2420      34
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2428   +24.00    2411    2437    2112
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2426   +22.00    2411    2440   16121
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5650   +88.00    5574    5650  408810
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7288  +110.00    7188    7290  736246
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   44.17    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  106.90    -0.75  104.21  107.15   29320
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.27 Malaysian ringgit)

