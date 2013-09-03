FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil inches lower as firm ringgit weighs
September 3, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil inches lower as firm ringgit weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Ringgit hits three-week high
    * Market expected to trade in 2,400-2,450 range - trader
    * Palm oil to retest support at 2,403 ringgit - technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Tuesday as a stronger ringgit lowered the tropical oil's
appeal for overseas buyers, although a firm soy market capped
the losses.
    The Malaysian ringgit hit a three-week high on Tuesday,
after the government cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country's
fiscal deficit. A higher ringgit makes crude palm oil more
expensive for overseas refiners. 
    But a stronger U.S. soy market lent some support to palm
prices, as updated weather models forecast hot and dry weather
across the soy-producing Midwest, raising fears of potential
yield loss. 
    Palm oil tracks soy prices closely as it is a substitute for
soybean oil.
    "The ringgit strengthened a bit today, that's why the market
came down a little, but overall the market will be trading in a
range of 2,400 to 2,450 ringgit today," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage.    
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.4 percent to close at 2,419
ringgit ($736) per tonne, after trading in a tight range of
2,404-2,432 ringgit.  
    Total traded volume stood at 26,490 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well below the usual 35,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil is expected to retest support at
2,403 ringgit per tonne, as it may have completed a rebound
triggered by this level, according to Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.   
    Palm exports rose 6.5 percent in August compared with a
month earlier on higher purchases by China and Europe, data from
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed. Another
surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a higher
7.6 percent increase.  
    The next export figures for the first 10 days of September
will be due on Sept. 10, the same day the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board is expected to publish official data for August stocks and
output.
    In other markets, Brent crude futures gained slightly on
Tuesday as firm Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of
demand growth, even as supply has tightened due to the collapse
of Libyan exports. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December edged up 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange gained 0.4 percent.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2422    -8.00    2400    2422      71
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2420   -10.00    2410    2433    1320
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2419    -9.00    2404    2432   16149
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5624    +2.00    5562    5696  513616
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7288   +32.00    7232    7340  824792
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   44.64    +0.35   44.28   45.10   10949
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  107.20    -0.45  104.21  107.77   71839
                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Anand Basu)

