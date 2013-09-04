FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges lower, but firm exports cap losses
#Asia
September 4, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges lower, but firm exports cap losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Soybean condition deteriorates in line with expectations
    * Palm oil may fall to 2,352 ringgit - technicals
    * Ringgit eases slightly after previous day's 3-week high

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on
Wednesday, tracking the U.S. soy market that dropped after a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report showed yields were not worse than expected.
    Palm oil tracks soy prices as it is a substitute for soybean oil. But losses
in the tropical oil were curbed by data showing August exports from Malaysia
rose as much as 7.6 percent from a month earlier, helped by higher purchases
from Europe and China.
    Investors are now waiting for the Sept. 1-10 exports number and official
data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on August stocks and output, due
next week, for more trading cues.       
    "Palm oil prices are undergoing the consolidation phase with prices hovering
around the 2,400 ringgit level. Investors are likely to seek for more
confirmations and directions pending the release of the MPOB official data,"
said Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a note on Wednesday.    
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 2,399 ringgit ($731) per tonne, after
trading in a range of 2,392-2,417 ringgit.  
    Total traded volumes were thin at 15,778 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared
with the usual 35,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil may drop to 2,352 ringgit per tonne as it has
pierced below support at 2,403 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.   
    Traders are also closely watching the ringgit, which eased slightly on
Wednesday from the previous day's three-week high. A higher ringgit makes crude
palm oil more expensive for overseas refiners.   
    In other markets, Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S.
lawmakers' support for military action against Syria revived concerns that
Middle East oil supplies might be disrupted if the conflict widens. 
    Chicago soybeans fell 1.4 percent, coming under pressure after the
USDA rated 54 percent of U.S. crop was in good to excellent condition, down 4
percentage points from the previous week but in line with market expectations.
 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December fell
0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange dropped 1.2 percent.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2390   -30.00    2390    2399      65
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2402   -17.00    2395    2419     678
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2399   -18.00    2392    2417    9681
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5584   -32.00    5550    5604  414388
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7188   -90.00    7166    7240  765076
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.95    -0.24   43.71   44.26    5390
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  107.70    -0.84  107.65  108.61   18559
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.28 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
