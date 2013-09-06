FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts fourth straight weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 6, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts fourth straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil posts 1.7 pct weekly gain
    * Malaysia's August stocks likely up 4 pct at 1.73 mln T - poll
    * Palm oil to consolidate in 2,385-2,440 ringgit range - technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday,
posting their fourth straight weekly gain, as a weaker ringgit continued to
attract more buyers.
    The Malaysian currency lost a further 0.7 percent against the dollar
on Friday, prompting a surge in buying interest in the tropical oil. A weak
ringgit makes feedstock cheaper for overseas buyers and refiners.
    But gains were capped by investor caution ahead of the Sept. 1-10 export
numbers and official August stocks data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)
due on Tuesday.       
    Inventory levels at end-August likely rose to 1.73 million tonnes, their
highest level in three months as output outweighed exports, a Reuters survey
showed. 
    "Palm oil rebounded back above the 2,400 ringgit level mostly due to a
weakening ringgit. Next week, we will have MPOB data coming in, which will
likely determine a new price range," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.     
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange ended 1.4 percent higher at 2,445 ringgit ($734) per tonne, after
trading in a range of 2,414 to 2,461 ringgit.  
    Total traded volume stood at 30,151 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the
usual 35,000 lots.     
    Palm oil ended the week 1.7 percent higher, its fourth straight weekly gain,
as a weaker ringgit outweighed a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that
showed the dry weather damage to U.S. soy crop was not worse than expected.
    Palm tracks the soy market closely as palm oil is used as a substitute to
soybean oil.         
    Technicals showed palm oil may consolidate in a range of 2,385-2,440 ringgit
per tonne for one trading session before falling further, according to Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.       
    In other markets, Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday and was set
for a fourth straight weekly rise, aided by concerns that a potential U.S.
military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt
supply.    
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December 
gained 1.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange edged up 1.6 percent.      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2420   +20.00    2411    2425     246
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2447   +32.00    2419    2462    1502
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2445   +33.00    2414    2461   15479
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5652   +68.00    5568    5660  511894
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7310  +116.00    7186    7310 1017886
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   44.01    +0.48   43.50   44.15    6464
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  108.57    +0.20  108.12  108.92   14273
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.33 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.