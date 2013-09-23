FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on weaker ringgit, but supply fears drag
September 23, 2013 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on weaker ringgit, but supply fears drag

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates lead and prices)
    * Price falls to lowest since Aug. 14 in early trade
    * Palm oil under pressure from forecasts of surging supplies
-trader
    * Palm oil futures could fall in next 4 mths to 2,000
ringgit -analysts
    * Rising demand of palm for biodiesel could limit downside

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Monday as the ringgit weakened, after falling
earlier in the day to their lowest in more than a month on
predictions that rising output of the tropical oil could drag
prices to new lows in early 2014.
    Industry officials at the Globoil Conference in India had
warned that crude palm oil prices are poised to slip in the next
four months to as low as 2,000 ringgit, as output peaks in the
top two producers Indonesia and Malaysia. 
    "They're talking about supply coming in, that's why the
market is under tremendous pressure," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "In the last quarter of the year, production will rise,
exports will stay the same, and end-stocks will go up," the
trader added. "The only minor support is the weakness of the
ringgit.
    By Monday's close, the benchmark December contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.4
percent to 2,309 ringgit ($721) per tonne. Prices in early trade
dipped to 2,279 ringgit, the lowest since Aug. 14.  
    The Malaysian currency fell more than 1 percent
against the U.S. dollar on Monday, improving margins for
overseas buyers and stoking demand for the ringgit-priced
feedstock.
    Total traded volumes stood at 29,253 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly below the average 35,000 lots.
    Despite the forecasts of surging vegetable oil supplies in
the coming months, rising demand of palm oil for blending into
biodiesel could help curb losses and perhaps even lift prices
once stocks start thinning in early 2014. 
    Indonesian officials also expect the country's local
consumption of the oil to rise following a government move to
increase palm oil use in diesel to 10 percent from 7.5 percent. 
 
    Malaysia plans make the same 10 percent requirement in its
biodiesel policies, a government official said late August.
    Export taxes also reinforce the appeal of turning crude palm
oil into biofuel for local use, according to James Fry, chairman
of commodities consultancy LMC International at the Globoil
conference on Saturday. 
    Indonesia will retain its export tax for crude palm oil at 9
percent for October. Malaysia, the No.2 producer, has decided to
keep its export duty at 4.5 percent, unchanged since March.
  
    In other markets, crude oil rose slightly to hold above $109
a barrel on Monday as upbeat business surveys in China and
Europe pointed to stronger oil demand while a possible thaw in
U.S.-Iran relations underpinned easing supply concerns. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December eased 0.2 percent in late Asian trade.  
    The most-active January soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.7 percent upon resuming trade
on Monday, after being closed from for the mid-autumn festival.
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2314    +9.00    2288    2314     206
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2311   +11.00    2281    2314    3825
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2309    +9.00    2279    2315   14839
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5364   -52.00    5310    5378  244514
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7038   -48.00    6988    7052  441694
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.28    -0.06   41.96   42.38   10576
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  104.99    +0.24  104.10  105.12   22164
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.202 Malaysian ringgit) 

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

