VEGOILS-Palm ends lower, investors wary of swelling output
September 25, 2013 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower, investors wary of swelling output

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts lead to reflect price reversal, adds export figures,
updates prices)
    * Malaysian palm output could hit record 19.2 mln T in 2013
-trader
    * Malaysia's Sept. 1-25 palm oil exports up 6.4-6.5 pct
-ITS, SGS
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,017 ringgit in three months
-technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Wednesday, reversing from gains made in the
morning session as investors turned cautious over rising palm
output in the world's No.2 producer.
    A weak ringgit, however, continued to support prices
by making the feedstock cheaper for overseas buyers and
refiners. The ringgit fell 0.28 percent against the U.S. dollar
late Wednesday, according to Reuters data. 
    The prospects of swelling global edible oil supplies in the
coming months have dampened investor sentiment. 
    "Even with the weaker ringgit, the upside is limited," said
a trader in Kuala Lumpur with a local commodities brokerage.
"It's difficult to avoid suspicion of the bearish fundamentals
... as it's widely known that there is an output surplus."
    Malaysian palm oil production in January-August rose 5.6
percent compared with the same period last year, according to
industry regulator the Malaysian Palm oil Board.
    The Kuala Lumpur-based trader said Malaysia's crude palm oil
production could hit a record 19.2 million tonnes this year if
output continues to rise. Production was 18.79 million tonnes in
2012 and 18.91 million tonnes in 2011.     
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.3 percent to close at 2,295
ringgit ($712) per tonne on Wednesday. Prices had earlier risen
to 2,316 ringgit, but later dropped as low as 2,292 ringgit.
    Total traded volumes stood at 25,376 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products over Sept. 1-25 rose
6.5 percent from the same period last month to 1,238,312 tonnes,
 said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS), as demand
from India picked up. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said
exports climbed 6.4 percent for the same period. 
    The trader added that investor interest in crude palm oil
futures had turned dry, keeping prices rangebound, partly due to
the uncertainty about U.S. plans for tapering its monetary
stimulus. 
    Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil is
expected to drop to 2,017 ringgit per tonne over the next three
months, as it is riding on a steady downtrend, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.   
    In other markets, Brent crude climbed above $109 a barrel on
Wednesday as expectations faded that new talks over Iran's
nuclear programme would bring a rapid thaw in relations with the
United States. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December edged up 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.2 percent.
   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1027 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2326   +15.00    2316    2326     501
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2300    -6.00    2297    2316    4290
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2295    -6.00    2292    2316   12926
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5400   -10.00    5380    5446  301976
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7060   -16.00    7042    7096  444590
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.13    +0.04   42.09   42.26    4468
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  103.72    +0.59  103.11  103.81   24979
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1 = 3.2240 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anand Basu and Tom Hogue)

