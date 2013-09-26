FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-1/2 month low on higher output worries
#Asia
September 26, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-1/2 month low on higher output worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Prices dip to 2,265 ringgit, lowest since Aug. 12
    * October monsoon could lift yields -trader
    * Malaysia's Sept. 1-25 palm oil exports up 6.4-6.5 pct
-cargo surveyors

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a third straight day on Thursday, dipping to their
lowest in more than a month, as concern over surging Southeast
Asian supply of the tropical oil kept investors on edge.
    Traders and analysts widely expect output in top producers
Malaysia and Indonesia to pick up from September, as the peak
palm oil production season kicks off, adding pressure to prices
that have lost almost 7 percent this year. 
    Some market players say Malaysia's palm oil output could hit
a record this year. The No.2 producer has churned out about
630,000 tonnes more crude palm oil in the period from January to
August over the corresponding 2012 period, data from industry
regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board shows.    
    "Many people are now reporting double-digit growth in
production for September. That could be one cause why the market
is drifting lower," a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage said.
    The monsoon season, which brings rain to the oil
palm-growing parts of Malaysia, could also further lift yields,
the Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.
    "This time round the high cycle is a little delayed -- if
the monsoon comes in October, it will encourage flowering, and
production could see a sudden big pick-up."
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dipped to 2,265 ringgit ($704)
per tonne, the lowest since Aug. 12, before pulling up slightly
to end at 2,268 ringgit by Thursday's close, marking a loss of
1.1 percent.
    Total traded volumes stood at 24,809 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.    
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose between 6.4
percent and 6.5 percent in the Sept. 1-25 period from a month
ago, according to cargo surveyor data, as shipments to India and
Europe picked up and helped offset weaker Chinese demand.
  
    In other markets, oil prices gained slightly despite easing
geopolitical worries and an improving supply picture, as traders
sought bargains after sharp losses earlier this month. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December eased 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange also fell 0.4 percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2311   -13.00    2300    2327     660
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2272   -27.00    2269    2296    2278
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2268   -26.00    2265    2291   12922
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5404    -6.00    5364    5426  214026
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7042   -26.00    7012    7074  407256
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.94    -0.15   41.88   42.09    3371
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  102.74    +0.08  102.20  102.87   15586
                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.218 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
