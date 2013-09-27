FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends higher, weekly prices rise for first time in 3 wks
September 27, 2013 / 10:39 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher, weekly prices rise for first time in 3 wks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds weekly gain in paragraph 1, updates prices)
    * Prices rebound in afternoon session, ends 0.5 pct on week
    * Ringgit falls 0.4 pct to 3.2280 late Friday
    * Investors wary of rising output-trader

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Friday, snapping three straight sessions of
losses and turning around weekly prices to post their first gain
in three weeks, although predictions of surging supplies in the
coming months kept investors wary.
    Prices in early trade had hovered near month-and-a-half lows
seen on Thursday as prospects of swelling supply of the tropical
oil muted investor interest, but the ringgit's poor performance
late Friday helped stoke demand and lift palm prices.
    The ringgit eased 0.4 percent on dollar-short
covering in thin trading after a report showing U.S. jobless
claims fell last week renewed some expectations that the Federal
Reserve may scale back its stimulus soon. 
    A weaker ringgit currency makes the feedstock cheaper for
overseas buyers. 
    Palm oil supply could outstrip demand as top world producers
Indonesia and Malaysia head into seasonally higher output
cycles, said analysts and traders, further depressing prices
which have been on a losing streak since 2011. 
    "Market players expect production to seasonally pick up
towards the beginning of the monsoon season," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 2.0 percent to 2,312 ringgit
($716) per tonne by Friday's close. Prices for the week rose 0.5
percent, its first gain in three weeks. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 35,273 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly above the average 35,000 lots.
    Amid forecasts of surging output, both Indonesian and
Malaysian governments have pledged to boost domestic consumption
of palm oil for biodiesel to help whittle down stockpiles.  
    Palm oil feedstock is often used as a green alternative to
produce biofuels. 
    Indonesia's consumption of its palm oil is expected to rise
by 5.9 percent to 9 million tonnes in 2014, fuelled by a
mandatory policy to raise palm oil's proportion in diesel to 10
percent from 7.5 percent, Indonesian Palm Oil Board Chairman
Derom Bangun said. 
    The second-largest producer, Malaysia, said it was looking
to push forward the same policy from its current 5 percent
requirement, but has not yet specified details.
    In other markets, Brent crude oil dropped below $109 a
barrel on Friday, heading for its third straight weekly loss,
with diplomatic efforts over Syria and Iran helping ease worries
about risks to supply from the Middle East. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.9 percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT
                                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2350   +40.00    2317    2350     210
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2318   +46.00    2268    2318    5865
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2312   +45.00    2266    2312   18812
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5378   -16.00    5364    5418  320470
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6982   -60.00    6978    7058  513574
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.28    +0.23   41.79   42.34    8303
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  102.53    -0.50  102.36  102.91   12690
                                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.229 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Anand Basu)

