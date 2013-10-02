FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends lower, high US soybean supply drags
#Asia
October 2, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower, high US soybean supply drags

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Weaker soyoil markets narrow spread between palm oil to
$175 -trader
    * U.S. government shutdown leaves traders in the dark
    * Palm oil remains neutral in 2,265-2,332 ringgit range
-technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Wednesday, tracking weak soy markets, as
investors fretted about surging global supply of the competing
oilseed that could snatch demand away from the tropical palm.
    U.S. soybeans traded near a 19-month low in the wake of a
government agricultural report that showed larger-than-expected
existing supplies as well as improving weather conditions for
new crops. 
    Larger supplies of soybeans for crushing into soyoil could
channel food and fuel demand away from palm oil. The drop in soy
oil prices have also narrowed palm oil's discount to the rival
vegetable oil, traders said. 
    "Soybean and soybean oil prices have touched new lows and
dragged our market down," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    "For the past week the spread between crude palm oil and soy
has narrowed to $175 per tonne. All the while it has been above
$200," the trader added.  
    By Wednesday's close, the benchmark December contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged
down 0.7 percent to 2,312 ringgit ($710) per tonne. Prices
traded in a range of 2,303-2,334 ringgit. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 35,439 lots of 25 tonnes each,
right at the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed that signals remain neutral for Malaysian
palm oil and will become clearer when the contract
gets out of a range of 2,265-2,332 ringgit per tonne, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    The shutdown of the U.S government, which includes the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, due to a budget impasse also weighed
on agricultural markets as many traders rely on USDA reports for
key information on crop conditions and export
sales. 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil extended losses below $108
a barrel on signs of improving global supply and expectations
that U.S. oil stockpiles are beginning to build. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December edged down 1.02 percent in late Asian trade.
The Dalian Commodities Exchange is closed for a holiday and will
reopen on Oct. 8.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1026 GMT                                                                      
                                                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume                                                  
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2356   -12.00    2350    2367     492                                                  
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2316   -14.00    2308    2338    2959                                                  
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2312   -17.00    2303    2334   21720                                                  
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5384    -2.00    5370    5418  230740                                                  
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6960   -52.00    6934    7008  359152                                                  
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   39.87    -0.40   39.82   40.33    9351                                                  
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  101.75    -0.29  101.43  101.82   10965                                                  
                                                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne                                                                  
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound                                                                            
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne                                                     
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel                                                                                
 ($1 = 3.2345 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
