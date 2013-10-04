FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm edges up, traders await report on Malaysian stocks, output
October 4, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm edges up, traders await report on Malaysian stocks, output

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Market players waiting for data on Sept stocks - trader
    * Palm oil's neutral range narrowed to 2,285-2,332 rgt -technicals
    * Weekly prices flat

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on
Friday, lifted by overnight U.S. soyoil markets, but trade was muted as
investors waited for an industry report on stocks and output volume in the
world's second-largest producer.
    Market players and industry analysts expect Malaysia's palm production to
rise sharply in September and October, as tropical oil palm trees enter a
seasonal cycle that encourages growth of fresh fruit. 
    Stocks at the end of August stood at 1.67 million tonnes, according to
industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Data for September's
end-stocks, exports and output will be released on Oct. 10. 
    "Today we opened higher due to the appreciation of bean oil yesterday," said
a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "But the market is waiting for further information on palm oil stocks.
Without any new leads, the market is just trading in a range," the Kuala
Lumpur-based trader added.
    By Friday's close, the benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.65 percent to 2,317 ringgit ($730)
per tonne, extending gains from the morning session.
    Prices in late trade fell to as low as 2,282 ringgit, their lowest since
Sept. 27, with weekly prices little changed.
    Total traded volume stood at only 21,303 lots of 25 tonnes each, well below
the average 35,000 lots.
    "Without Chinese investors in the market, we're a bit quiet," the trader
added. Chinese markets, including the Dalian Commodities Exchange, are closed
for a public holiday and will reopen on Oct. 8.       
    Technicals showed that the neutral range of Malaysian palm oil had narrowed
to 2,285-2,332 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    Larger supplies of palm oil could outstrip demand and weigh on prices, which
have lost 5.3 percent so far this year. 
    Leading vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry earlier predicted that a surge in
output of global oilseeds could drag palm oil prices to new lows of 2,000
ringgit per tonne in January 2014. 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil edged above $109 a barrel as concerns over
a prolonged U.S. government shutdown triggered by a row over state spending were
offset by a tropical storm curbing supply in the Gulf of Mexico. 
    Weaker crude oil prices could shift some demand away from palm oil, which is
used as a green alternative to produce biofuels.    
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 fell 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. 
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1020 GMT                                                                                   
                                                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume                                                               
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2340    +0.00    2329    2349     450                                                               
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2320   +14.00    2286    2320     946                                                               
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2317   +15.00    2282    2319   14970                                                               
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5384    -2.00    5370    5418  230740                                                               
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6960   -52.00    6934    7008  359152                                                               
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.09    -0.18   40.00   40.26    2312                                                               
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  103.56    +0.25  102.90  103.67   11427                                                               
                                                                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne                                                                               
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound                                                                                         
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne                                                                  
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel                                                                                             
 ($1 = 3.1955 ringgits)

 (Editing by Alan Raybould and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
