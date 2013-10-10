FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-mth high on weaker-than-expected stocks, output
#Asia
October 10, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-mth high on weaker-than-expected stocks, output

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts lead to reflect price change, adds new quote, updates
prices)
    * Prices climb to 2,394 ringgit in late trade, highest since
Sept 9
    * Malaysia end-Sept palm stocks rise 7 pct, output up 10 pct
-MPOB
    * Malaysia's Oct 1-10 palm oil exports rise 17 pct -ITS
    * Palm oil's target at 2,401 ringgit intact -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed to their highest in more than a month on Thursday,
reversing the morning's losses and posting their fifth straight
day of gains after an industry report showed inventories in
September were less than expected.
    Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's second-largest
producer, notched a smaller-than-expected rise in September as
output of the tropical oil grew more slowly than anticipated,
data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Thursday.
 
    Production rose 10.2 percent, less than the 15 percent rise
forecast in a Reuters poll of traders and plantation firms.
End-stocks rose 7 percent to 1.78 million tonnes, below
estimates for a 14.8 percent rise to 1.91 million tonnes.
 
    "From this report we can conclude that prices henceforth
will rally towards 2,600 ringgit by the fourth quarter of 2013,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.   
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed as high as 2,394 ringgit
($750) in afternoon trading, its highest since Sept. 9. The
contract closed at 2,388 ringgit, up 0.9 percent. 
    Total traded volume stood at 35,454 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 35,000 lots.       
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil still targets 2,401
ringgit per tonne, as indicated by an inverted
head-and-shoulders and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.  
    Demand for palm oil has been robust, thanks to Hindu and
Muslim religious festivals that will be celebrated in November.
Festive demand typically drives up consumption of the tropical
oil commonly used in many food products including biscuits,
chocolate and ice cream. 
    Cargo surveyor data earlier showed that exports of the
tropical oil surged 17.2 percent in the Oct. 1-10 period
compared to a month ago, thanks to increased purchases from the
world's top two palm oil buyers, India and China. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release data for the same period late Thursday. 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil rose to near $110 per
barrel as the kidnapping of Libya's prime minister delayed the
prospect of a further recovery in production from the North
African nation. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.6 percent.
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1023 GMT
                                                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2390   +21.00    2380    2390      58
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2390   +22.00    2360    2391    1698
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2388   +19.00    2359    2394   15761
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5610   +74.00    5530    5632  511818
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7096   +40.00    7058    7104  628370
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.00    +0.33   40.66   41.18    8241
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  102.02    +0.42  101.39  102.27   23370
                                                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.200 ringgit)
    

 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

