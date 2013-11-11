FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends higher, investors turn bullish after industry report
#Asia
November 11, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher, investors turn bullish after industry report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts leads, adds MPOB figures, updates prices)
    * Malaysia's end-Oct stocks rise 3.5 pct, output up 3.1 pct
-MPOB
    * Malaysia Nov 1-10 palm exports down 13 pct m/m -ITS
    * Palm market seen "neutral to bullish" in coming months
-trader
    * Palm oil to test support at 2,491 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Monday, snapping four straight days of losses
after an industry report signalled tighter supplies of the
tropical oil in coming months, although weak exports kept a lid
on gains. 
    Data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on
Monday showed that stocks in Malaysia, the world's
second-largest producer, rose to 1.85 million tonnes at
end-October, slightly above market expectations of 1.82 million
tonnes.  
    Output in October inched up 3.1 percent to 1.97 million
tonnes, as the season peaked and monsoon rains complicated
harvesting, restricting the build-up in stocks. 
    "Going forward, the market looks neutral to bullish.
Production will taper off in November onwards and stocks will
definitely stay below 2 million tonnes this year," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    At Monday's close, the benchmark January contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had climbed 0.8
percent to 2,528 ringgit ($790) per tonne.
    Total traded volume stood at 36,168 lots of 25 tonnes
compared to the usual 35,000 lots.
    Weak exports, however, weighed on prices. 
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports
in the Nov. 1-10 period fell 13 percent to 472,321 tonnes as
purchases by the world's biggest palm oil buyer, India, fell
steeply. 
    "Exports for the first ten days seem to be on the weak side.
An average of 47,000 tonnes is a bit disappointing," said
another trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
will release export data for the same period later in the day.
    Technicals were bearish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to
test support at 2,491 ringgit per tonne, a break below which
will lead to a further loss to 2,449 ringgit, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.    
    In other markets, Brent crude oil edged up towards $106 a
barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers failed to reach
a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme and after Chinese data
pointed to a rise in fuel demand there.    
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.5 percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2540   +31.00    2525    2540     156
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2528   +21.00    2526    2546    3047
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2528   +20.00    2510    2551   19152
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6184   -44.00    6174    6300  775084
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7130   -36.00    7128    7212  680648
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.34    +0.10   40.15   40.50    6743
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   94.34    -0.26   94.15   94.90   12197
                                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  
($1 = 3.20 Malaysian ringgit)   

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alan Raybould)

