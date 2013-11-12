FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
November 12, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Malaysian palm oil up on typhoon's possible market impact

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts, adds fresh quote, updates prices)
    * Prices jump to 2,604 ringgit, highest since Nov. 4
    * Palm kernel prices soar on fears of coconut oil shortage
    * Malaysia Nov 1-10 palm exports fall 10-13 pct -cargo surveyors

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped in late
trade on Tuesday on concerns that a super typhoon in the Philippines would
tighten supplies of other vegetable oils and shift demand to palm oil-based
substitutes, investors said.    
    Traders said typhoon Haiyan, which wreaked havoc in central Philippines last
week, could severely deplete coconut oil supply in the region and channel demand
to palm kernel oil. 
    "Because of what's happening in the Philippines, there's a lot of coconut
oil shipments that can't come out," a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia said.
    "Palm kernel oil prices went up sharply because of coconut oil concerns, and
this affected crude palm oil prices. I'm not sure if it's a one-day affair, but
technically the market is strong," the trader added.
    Palm kernel PKO-MYSTH-M1 prices soared to 3.356.52 ringgit by Tuesday's
close from 3.191.18 ringgit in the afternoon. 
    The benchmark January palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange settled at 2,600 ringgit per tonne, up 2.8 percent on the
day, after earlier reaching 2,604 ringgit, the highest since Nov. 4. 
    Total traded volume amounted to 30,466 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly
below the usual 35,000 lots.
    Seasonally smaller yields of palm oil in Malaysia and Indonesia, which
account for nearly all of the world's supply, have kept the market supported and
lifted prices 6.6 percent so far this year, their first such gain since 2010.   
    Industry data on Monday showed that Malaysian palm oil output inched up 3.1
percent in October from September as monsoon rains dented the harvesting of
fresh fruit bunches, with production tapering off now that the peak season is
ending. 
    But weak exports in early November could weigh on the market. Palm oil
solidifies in cold temperatures, and demand for it typically softens during
winter.  
    Data from cargo surveyors showed exports in the Nov. 1-10 period fell 10 to
13 percent compared with the month before as purchases from India and Pakistan
dropped.   
    In other markets, Brent crude futures fell to around $106 a barrel as
investors watched for further signs of easing tension between the United States
and Iran, while traders booked profits after steep gains in the previous two
sessions.   
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 rose 1.6 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.5 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1103 GMT
                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2589   +57.00    2540    2589     125
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2602   +67.00    2506    2602     604
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2600   +71.00    2506    2604   18687
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6226    +8.00    6142    6228  767368
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7188   +36.00    7110    7196  751712
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.07    +0.65   40.18   41.13    9433
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   94.90    -0.24   94.31   95.04   18111
                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  ($1 = 3.21 Malaysian ringgit)   

 (Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
