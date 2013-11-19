FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil slips to 1-week low ahead of export report
#Asia
November 19, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips to 1-week low ahead of export report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds milestone in first paragraph, updates prices)
    * Prices trade in tight rance between 2,552-2,586 rgt
    * Market quiet, investors wait for new leads on export
demand -trader
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,506 ringgit - technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down to their lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors
chose to avoid risky bets ahead of industry reports on export
demand at the world's second-largest producer.
    Prices were also consolidating from big gains last week,
after a typhoon in the Philippines threatened an edible oil
shortage in the region.
    "Trade is quiet. Investors are waiting for new leads that
will make the market move," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. 
    "For now, the immediate support level is at 2,550 ringgit,
and the resistance is at 2,600 ringgit," the trader added.
    Market players are waiting for more information on export
demand from cargo surveyor reports, due on Wednesday, that will
show shipments of Malaysian palm oil in the Nov. 1-20 period.
    By Tuesday's close, the benchmark February contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.4 percent
to 2,556 ringgit ($806) per tonne. Prices earlier dropped to
2,552 ringgit, the lowest since Nov. 12, and were locked between
2,552 ringgit and 2,586 ringgit.
    Total traded volume stood at 30,782 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 35,000 lots as some investors chose to stay on
the sidelines.     
    Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil is expected to
fall to its Nov. 8 low of 2,506 ringgit per tonne, as indicated
by its wave pattern and a double-top, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.       
    The monsoon season, which has just begun, causes heavy rains
and floods that complicate harvesting and cuts down on output in
the world's top producers Malaysia and Indonesia. 
    But the drawdown to stocks could be limited by weakening
exports, traders say. Cargo surveyor data showed that Malaysia's
exports in the first half of November fell 5-8 percent from a
month ago.     
    Demand for the tropical oil typically slackens towards the
end of the year as countries in the northern hemisphere approach
winter. Palm oil's nature to solidify in cold temperatures
usually prompts some buyers to switch to alternative vegetable
oils.
    Some investors are optimistic that China, the world's
second-largest palm oil buyer, will still import palm as buyers
re-stock ahead of the Lunar New Year festival celebrated in
January. Other investors, however, said traders could have
booked shipments much earlier.     
    In other markets, Brent slipped towards $108 a barrel on
Tuesday as investors eyed this week's round of talks between
world powers and Iran that could lead to an easing of sanctions
on the oil-rich country.       
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December was flat in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.   
   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2562   -29.00    2558    2585     171
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2556   -38.00    2553    2587    7353
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2555   -37.00    2552    2586   13433
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6216   -40.00    6206    6264  744268
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7156   -44.00    7146    7188  769766
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.10    -0.01   40.03   40.31    4647
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   92.88    -0.15   92.75   93.13    6026
                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  
 ($1 = 3.17 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
