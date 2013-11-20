FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on bargain hunting, export demand seen steady
November 20, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on bargain hunting, export demand seen steady

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Recasts lead, updates prices, adds new trader quote)
    * Low palm prices attract buyers, export demand seen
improving -trader
    * Malaysia's Nov. 1-20 palm oil exports down 2.1-7.2 pct
-cargo surveyors
    * Palm oil still targets 2,506 ringgit - technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Wednesday, reversing losses in the morning
session after the tropical oil's losing streak stoked buying
interest, although prices were locked in rangebound trade.
    Steady demand also supported. Cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services showed exports of Malaysian palm oil in Nov.
1-20 slipped 2.1 percent compared with volumes shipped a month
ago, as purchases from India and China cooled, but the declines
were less steep compared to the first half of November.
 
    There was buying going on at the 2,545 ringgit levels which
caused the market to move upwards again, said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage. "But prices are still
range-trading."
    "Although exports are still slightly down, you can see
exports in the second half of the month has improved compared to
the first ten days," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports for the same period fell 7.2 percent to 975,011
tonnes compared to a month ago. 
    By Wednesday's close, the benchmark February contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up
0.9 percent to 2,579 ringgit ($811) per tonne. Prices in the
morning session had dipped to as low as 2,545 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at only 33,662 lots of 25 tonnes
each compared with the average 35,000 lots.   
    Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,506 ringgit per
tonne remains unchanged for Malaysian palm oil, driven by a
downward wave c, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
  
    Palm oil demand typically loses steam in the last quarter of
the year as countries in the northern hemisphere turn colder --
the tropical oil solidifies in winter, making it a less
attractive option compared to other competing edible oils such
as soyoil.   
    While market players say the world's second-largest palm oil
buyer China will still import palm ahead of its January Lunar
New Year festival, investors are wary that Chinese buyers might
have booked shipments in September when prices were around 2,300
ringgit. 
    Palm products such as palm kernel oil could be supported as
dwindling supplies of coconut oil from typhoon-hit Philippines
could turn buyers to seek alternatives, but price-gains will
likely be limited, traders and industry officials said.
    
    In other markets, Brent climbed back above $107 a barrel on
Wednesday while U.S. crude futures rose for a second day after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's reassurance about
ultra-easy monetary policy continuing and on hopes of higher
U.S. oil demand.       
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.3 percent.   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1023 GMT
                                                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2583   +21.00    2550    2585     118
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2578   +21.00    2547    2595    4878
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2579   +23.00    2545    2596   16855
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6268   +34.00    6192    6270  605918
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7184   +18.00    7138    7186  699338
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.18    +0.19   40.00   40.31    7228
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   93.22    -0.13   93.21   93.72    1775
                                                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
        
 ($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anand Basu and Gopakumar Warrier)

