VEGOILS-Palm jumps to highest in more than a year on stocks outlook
#Asia
November 21, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm jumps to highest in more than a year on stocks outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts, adds graph on stocks estimate and new comments)
    * Price climbs to 2,663 ringgit, highest since Sept 2012
    * Investors are anticipating tighter stocks -trader
    * Palm oil could rise to 2,716 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday after an
industry body estimated that stocks in the world's No.2 producer
would fall nearly 30 percent this year from the end of 2012 and
decline further in 2014.
    A senior official from the industry regulator, the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board, said stocks could fall to 1.87 million tonnes by
end-2013 and then 1.76 million tonnes by end-2014 as foreign and
domestic demand outpaced production. 
    Stocks at the end of October stood at 1.85 million tonnes.
    "Prices jumped more than 3 percent on anticipation that
supplies are tightening," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.    
    Market players are also optimistic that demand for the
tropical oil will hold steady for now, after cargo surveyor data
showed export volume in the second half of November was higher
than earlier in the month.        
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped more than 3 percent at one
stage on Thursday to 2,663 ringgit ($832), the highest level
since Sept. 25, 2012. The price settled at 2,653 ringgit, 2.83
percent higher than the previous session. 
    Total traded volume stood at 45,262 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the average 35,000 lots as investors moved to
cover short positions.    
    Technicals had shown that palm oil was expected to retest
resistance at 2,630 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of
breaking it and rising towards 2,716 ringgit, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Possible dry spells next year could crimp Southeast Asian
palm oil output and tighten stocks going into 2015, a top
industry analyst said on Thursday, as trees in top producer
Indonesia react to unusually dry weather in the past.
    "Looking ahead to 2014, there will be further echoes from
the mid-2012 dry spells and new echoes from mid-2013," James
Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, said
at an industry meeting.
    He added that Malaysian palm oil stocks would probably be
tight in 2015 due to weaker production and higher biodiesel
sales, but pressure from competing oilseeds and softer demand
for biofuels from the United States and Europe would limit any
rise in prices. 
    In other markets, Brent oil futures slipped below $108 a
barrel as the market waited for further indications on whether a
preliminary deal between world powers and Iran over the latter's
nuclear programme could be reached this week.       
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 1.0 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 1.5 percent. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1020 GMT
                                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2653   +71.00    2610    2655     804
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2652   +71.00    2601    2663    7951
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2653   +73.00    2603    2663   22299
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6370  +146.00    6260    6406 1278012
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7272  +110.00    7184    7288 1134932
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.73    +0.41   40.27   40.81    5690
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   93.78    -0.07   93.47   93.89    8600
                                                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1 = 3.20 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
