FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm slips after rally on higher output forecast
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 22, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm slips after rally on higher output forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Reports of higher Indonesian output and profit-taking pressure prices
-trader
    * Palm oil to rise to 2,716 ringgit -technicals
    * Palm on posts weekly gain of 1.0 pct

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on
Friday, reversing gains as investors booked profits from prices that soared to
more-than-one-year highs, while prospects of higher output from the world's top
producer weighed on the market. 
    Indonesia's palm oil output will jump 13 percent to 29.5 million tonnes next
year as more maturing plantation areas are harvested, the Indonesian Palm Oil
Board said, expecting that to push average prices lower. 
    Malaysia's industry regulator expects its production in the No.2 grower to
hit 19.5 million tonnes in 2014 as replanting schemes take root. 
    Prices had hit 2,692 ringgit in early trade, their highest in more than a
year, fuelled by estimates for tighter stockpiles that could continue to fall
next year.
    Traders said the surge in prices could also narrow palm oil's discount to
other oilseeds, and shift demand to competing soyoil
    "The new high also brought in some profit-taking before the weekend," said a
trader with a local commodities brokerage.     
    By Friday's close, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.4 percent to 2,640 ringgit ($825) per
tonne. 
    Total traded volume stood at 42,487 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than
the average 35,000 lots.
    But the fall in prices was not enough to eat into weekly gains. Palm rose
1.0 percent this week, its second straight weekly rise. 
    Uncertainty on palm demand could further weigh on prices, as winter rolls in
and buyers cut back on purchases due to palm's tendency to solidify when cold. 
    The beginning of the monsoon season, however, which brings heavy rains to
Malaysia and Indonesia, could hamper output, as floods complicate the task of
harvesting.
    Technicals were bullish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to rise to
2,716 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave C, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    The European Union will impose punitive duties on imports of biodiesel from
Argentina and Indonesia for the next five years, starting from Nov. 27, after
ruling that producers in the two countries were selling into the bloc at
unfairly low prices. 
    The duties are to be set at an average of 24.6 percent for biodiesel from
Argentina and 18.9 percent from Indonesia, confirming earlier Reuters reports.
 
    Brent crude oil slipped below $110 a barrel on Friday but was on track to
end higher for the second week running, with investors awaiting the outcome of
talks on Iran's nuclear programme.         
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.8 percent. 
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1044 GMT
                                                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2640   -13.00    2635    2667     253
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2643   -10.00    2630    2688    6436
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2640   -11.00    2631    2692   22495
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6440   +98.00    6424    6488  917988
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7302   +60.00    7300    7384 1004284
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   41.64    -0.16   41.51   41.88    8595
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   95.12    -0.32   95.02   95.45   13556
                                                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.21 Malaysian ringgit

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez, and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.