FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on higher output concerns, exports support
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 25, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on higher output concerns, exports support

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds SGS exports, adds graph on Indonesian output, updates prices)
    * Reports of higher Nov. palm output drags on prices
    * Malaysia's Nov 1-25 palm oil exports down 0.1-2.3 pct m/m -cargo surveyors
    * Indonesian 2014 palm output to rise 6 pct -industry group

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, reversing morning gains, after
growers' estimates sparked concerns that output in the world's No.2 producer may have risen in November and
could overwhelm demand. 
    Traders said figures from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA), a group of planters, showed that Nov.
1-20 palm oil production rose 4.1 percent from October's 1.97 million tonnes, despite expectations that monsoon
rains would slow output.
    "Higher output may cap gains in the short term, but for the long run, prices will depend on demand," a
trader with a local commodities brokerage said. 
    By Monday's close, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had
fallen 0.5 percent to 2,629 ringgit ($822) per tonne, after climbing as high as 2,664 in the morning session.  
     
    Traded volume amounted to 32,920 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly below the daily average of 35,000 lots.
    Better-than-expected exports, however, signalled that demand could hold for now, despite concerns that
buyers could switch to substitutes in winter.
    Palm oil tends to solidify in cold temperature and that  usually cuts demand towards the end of the year as
buyers in the northern hemisphere turn to other edible oils such as soyoil.
    Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports of Malaysian palm oil shipped from
Nov. 1-25 stood at 1,229,580 tonnes, 0.1 percent lower than in the same period in October, as higher shipments
to Europe and India offset weaker demand from China. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, showed exports in the same period slipped 2.3
percent to 1,230,878 tonnes. 
    Palm oil output in Indonesia will grow by up to 6 percent to 28.5 million tonnes next year, Fadhil Hasan,
executive director of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), told Reuters. 
    Fadhil said global palm oil prices should also rise to an average $850 to $950 a tonne as the world economy
recovers and on higher Indonesian demand due to new biodiesel regulations. 
    The higher biofuel blend imposed by the world's largest palm oil grower could see more of its palm oil
snapped up for domestic use, leaving importers to look for cheaper deals in rival Malaysia.  
    "The biodiesel plan in Indonesia seems to be moving swiftly. If there is less palm oil available for export
in Indonesia, the demand will shift to Malaysia," said Kenanga Investment analyst Alan Lim.      
    In other markets, Brent crude dropped as much as $3 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased following a
breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend.         
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December fell 0.2 percent in late
Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.4
percent. 
         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1025 GMT
                                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2620   -20.00    2617    2650     249
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2630   -12.00    2619    2663    5947
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2629   -13.00    2619    2664   17468
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6450    -2.00    6400    6494  832040
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7314   -28.00    7292    7352  788588
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   41.30    -0.15   41.27   41.58    9137
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   93.41    -1.43   93.29   94.19   29060
                                                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.21 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.