November 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower, output expected steady despite monsoon

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Better-than-expected weather could keep output steady
-trader
    * Palm oil to find support at 2,600 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysia's Nov 1-25 palm oil exports down 0.1 to 2.3 pct
m/m -cargo surveyors

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a second day on
prospects of stronger-than-expected production in the world's
second-largest grower.     
    Market players said while the monsoon normally brings heavy
thunderstorms and floods that complicate harvesting, wet weather
so far this month may have encouraged fruiting instead, although
yields are limited as palm's seasonal high-cycle tapers off.
    Estimates from planter group the Malaysian Palm Oil
Association (MPOA), showed that Nov. 1-20 output rose 4.1
percent from October's 1.97 million tonnes, despite expectations
of slow output due to monsoon rains. 
    "Usually, around this time of the year there are always
floods, but there has been no major disaster affecting palm oil
so far," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.    
    "The market was pushed up by anticipation that stocks will
go drastically lower. When investors realized that supply was
available, they liquidated long positions and booked profits,"
the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
    By Tuesday's close, the benchmark February contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.3 percent
to stand at 2,622 ringgit ($819) per tonne, coming off last
Friday's one-year high of 2,692 ringgit. Prices were range-bound
between 2,602 and 2,637 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at 36,571 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly above the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil was riding on a steady
uptrend and may find support at 2,600 ringgit per tonne before
resuming its rise, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Palm oil output from Indonesia, the world's top producer, is
forecast to climb 6 percent to 28.5 million tonnes next year,
although a biodiesel mandate that requires higher proportions of
palm oil would see more supply snapped up for domestic use. 
    Palm prices have risen 7.5 percent this year - the
commodity's first gain since 2010 - on optimism that the
Indonesian biodiesel policy will help shift some export demand
to rival Malaysia and keep palm stocks in the region in check.  
    
    Cargo surveyor data showed exports of Malaysian palm oil
shipped fell between 0.1 and 2.3 percent in the Nov. 1-25
period, improving from steeper declines earlier.
          
    In other markets, oil held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors judged the historic deal between Iran and world powers
would bring no immediate increase in crude oil supplies from the
OPEC member.             
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December was flat in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 1.1 percent. 
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2590   -32.00    2583    2608     568
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2621    -9.00    2601    2636    3334
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2622    -8.00    2602    2637   19294
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6294  -156.00    6288    6436 1184336
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7240   -80.00    7234    7314  863778
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.98    +0.03   40.78   41.07    8648
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   94.68    +0.59   94.17   94.69   10661
                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.22 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sunil Nair)

