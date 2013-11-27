FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on bargain hunting, weaker ringgit
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 27, 2013 / 10:44 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on bargain hunting, weaker ringgit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds paragraph on currency, updates prices)
    * Ringgit dips 0.17 pct to 3.2260 in late Wednesday trade
    * Palm oil to revisit high of 2,692 rgt -technicals
    * Indonesia's biodiesel take-up to lag reform target

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Wednesday as a weaker ringgit currency attracted
bargain hunters, but trade was thin as most traders avoided
risky bets ahead of an industry meet in Indonesia later this
week. 
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 2,640 ringgit
($817) per tonne by Wednesday's close, but prices were stuck in
a range between 2,617 and 2,653 ringgit. 
    "The ringgit was weaker, so that helped improve margins,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage. "There was
also a lot of buying interest after prices traded just above the
2,600-ringgit level."
    The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.17 percent to 3.2260
against the greenback late on Wednesday, stoking demand from
overseas buyers and refiners as it made the ringgit-priced
feedstock cheaper. 
    Market players are also waiting for fresh leads on palm oil
output as the monsoon season arrives. A group of planters in the
world's No.2 grower said output probably rose 4 percent in the
Nov. 1-20 period from a month ago, but heavier rains closer to
December could disrupt harvesting.
    "The arrival of fresh fruit bunches at mills has begun to
slow down," the Malaysia-based trader added.     
    Total traded volume stood at only 16,750 lots of 25 tonnes
each, less than half the average of 35,000 lots, as investors
stayed on the sidelines ahead of Friday's Indonesian Palm Oil
Conference and 2014 Price Outlook. 
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil could have completed a
correction from the Nov. 22 high of 2,692 ringgit per tonne and
is expected to rise toward this level, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.   
    Palm prices have risen more than 8 percent this year, partly
lifted by optimism that Indonesia's higher blending requirements
for biodiesel will stoke demand for the vegetable oil and keep
global palm stocks in check. 
    But the top palm producer might find it hard to meet the
ambitious timetable to burn more palm-based biodiesel, hampered
by the demands of distributing the fuel to its thousands of
islands and users' reluctance to fill tanks with
biofuel.    
    In other markets, Brent crude oil edged above $111 a barrel 
on Wednesday as unrest in Libya stoked supply fears ahead of
northern hemisphere winter demand, but a higher-than-expected
build in U.S. crude stocks capped gains.             
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.5 percent in early Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange was flat. 

  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1029 GMT
                                                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2619    +6.00    2600    2620     437
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2639   +18.00    2618    2650    2228
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2640   +18.00    2617    2653   10505
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6314   -40.00    6268    6330  811020
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7274    -2.00    7224    7276  654262
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.76    +0.16   40.60   40.94    6902
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   93.29    -0.39   93.25   93.60   12731
                                                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
          
($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.