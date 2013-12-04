FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm snaps three days of losses on flood fears
December 4, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm snaps three days of losses on flood fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * December output will drop as floods worsen -trader
    * Palm oil may edge down to 2,588 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on
Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak on concerns that the worsening
monsoon floods in key palm-growing areas would disrupt production of the
tropical oil.
    Heavy rain and thunderstorms that swept over parts of Malaysia in the last
few days have caused flooding in low-lying areas in Johor and Pahang that are
abundant with oil palm plantations.
    Floods make harvesting and transportation of palm fruit to mills risky as
roads become inundated and plantation workers are forced to evacuate.
    Local media reported that nearly 9,000 people in both the states have been
evacuated so far. The monsoon season typically begins in November and stretches
out until end-March, but is the wettest from end-November to February.   
    "Most of the weather forecasts are predicting heavy rains and floods," said
a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
    "This means production is definitely going to drop in December," the Kuala
Lumpur-based trader added.        
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange had inched up 1.5 percent to 2,656 ringgit ($822) per tonne by
Wednesday's close.
    Total traded volume stood at 30,134 lots of 25 tonnes, below the average
35,000 lots as some investors waited for more updates on the flood situation.
    Technicals were, however, bearish. Malaysian palm oil may edge down a little
to a support at 2,588 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    Firmer crude oil prices also provided some support for palm, as it made the
tropical oil a more attractive option as a biodiesel feedstock.
    Crude palm oil is increasingly used as a "green" additive to fossil fuels as
it can cut costs and reduce environmentally damaging emissions.
    Brent crude held steady above $112 a barrel on Wednesday, while the U.S.
benchmark rose more than $1 to a five-week high after news of the scheduled
start of a key pipeline that was expected to relieve a glut at the country's
main oil storage hub. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.4 percent.
 
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2615   +44.00    2580    2615      55
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2641   +34.00    2610    2647    2614
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2656   +39.00    2619    2662   16717
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6252    -2.00    6202    6268  547510
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7262   -32.00    7240    7278  663668
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.33    +0.21   40.10   40.40    5145
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   97.31    +1.27   96.75   97.53   23932
                                                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
 ($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Supriya Kurane and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
