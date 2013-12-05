FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm dips on profit-taking but monsoon floods support
December 5, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm dips on profit-taking but monsoon floods support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds November palm oil stocks poll)
    * Malaysia Nov palm stocks likely rose to 1.98 mln T on
weaker exports -Reuters poll
    * Profit-taking pushes prices down 0.6 pct in late Thursday
trade
    * More than 30,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas in
Peninsular Malaysia
    * Flood waters prevent palm oil tankers from entering palm
estates - trader

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Thursday as investors booked profits from gains
in the previous session, but prices were held up by worries that
flooding in major palm-growing areas would disrupt output in the
world's No.2 producer.
    The monsoon season, which brought heavy rains and
thunderstorms over most parts of Peninsular Malaysia, has caused
severe floods in low-lying areas where the chunk of the
country's oil palm is grown.
    More than 30,000 people have been evacuated so far as floods
worsen in the Malaysian states of Johor, Pahang and Terengganu.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department, as quoted by local
media, warned that there might not be any reprieve for now due
to high tides and rough seas.
    Although rainfall has lessened across some states for now,
it would take several days for flood waters to subside. The
rising waters have disrupted harvesting of fresh fruit bunches
and cut off transportation to mills.
    "There's some profit-taking going on today. But the damage
that the floods have done is actually bad and there could be
more rains to come," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage.
    "Logistics are a problem. In some areas the palm oil tankers
cannot get in or out. There's some sunshine today, but I'm told
the floods could worsen," the Malaysian-based trader added.
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.6 percent to
2,641 ringgit ($818) per tonne by Thursday's close. Prices on
Wednesday rose as high as 2,662 ringgit, spurring investors to
book profits from gains.
    Total traded volume, however, stood at 27,711 lots of 25
tonnes, below the average 35,000 lots as some investors chose to
wait for a clearer picture on the flood situation.
    Malaysian palm oil stocks likely rose to 1.98 million tonnes
in November, a Reuters survey showed, as a dent in production
did little to offset softer winter demand for the tropical oil. 
    Exports were seen falling 4.0 percent from a month ago to
1.59 million tonnes, according to the survey, while output was
estimated to drop 1 percent to 1.95 million tonnes. 
  
    In other markets, Brent crude edged lower towards $111 a
barrel on Thursday, after OPEC agreed to renew a collective oil
production cap and some members talked about raising output next
year. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.7 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2605    -1.00    2595    2646      74
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2629   -13.00    2618    2637    2378
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2641   -15.00    2627    2653   13946
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6160   -80.00    6158    6296  895292
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7204   -52.00    7202    7306  885256
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.14    -0.21   40.06   40.49    3203
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   97.49    +0.29   97.01   97.72   12654
                                                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

