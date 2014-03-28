FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat, but posts 3rd weekly drop
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 28, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat, but posts 3rd weekly drop

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds Indonesian export duty, updates prices)
    * Prices fall 2.8 pct this week, posts third weekly loss
    * India seen cutting back palm imports in favour of soft
oils
    * Indonesia hikes April palm export tax to 13.5 pct
    * Cargo surveyor data for full month exports due Monday

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures ended nearly flat on Friday, reversing gains earlier in
the session to hover at six-week lows, as investor uncertainty
about lacklustre demand for the tropical oil dragged prices to
their third straight weekly loss.
    Malaysian palm prices have fallen 2.8 percent this week,
pulling March prices down more than 5 percent - their biggest
fall since February 2013.
    Market players are anticipating Malaysia's palm oil exports
for March to be weaker than a month ago as major consumers trim
back purchases.
    "The market is still expecting a lower full-month number
(for March)," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage. Malaysia exported 1.35 million tonnes of palm oil in
February, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board show, slightly
below January's 1.37 million tonnes. 
    The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed at 2,653 ringgit ($811) per tonne on
Friday, little changed from the previous session.
    Prices, however, were choppy and earlier slipped to 2,643
ringgit, their lowest since Feb. 13, before pulling up.
    Total traded volume stood at 42,148 lots of 25 tonnes, above
the average 35,000 lots.
    Top analysts and industry officials have cautioned that
India, the world's largest edible oil importer, would cut back
on palm this year in favour of other cheaper edible oils.
    An official with Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, one of
India's biggest edible oil buyers, told Reuters that "palm
imports would drop significantly to around 7.4 million tonnes
from 8.17 million tonnes last year due to price spreads in
favour of soft oils". 
    Dry weather across Southeast Asia had hindered yields of
fresh fruit and tightened supplies of crude palm oil in major
producers Malaysia and Indonesia, driving up benchmark prices to
as high as 2,916 ringgit early March.
    Prices could soar to as high as 3,500 ringgit if the
crop-damaging weather phenomenon El Nino returns in the second
half of 2014, analysts said, potentially turning buyers to rival
vegetable oils. 
    Indonesia, the world's top producer of palm oil, hiked its
export tax for crude palm oil to 13.5 percent in April from 10.5
percent in March, a ministry official said. Malaysia, the No.2
producer, has set its own export duty at a more competitive 5.5
percent.  
    In other markets, Brent steadied below $108 per barrel on
Friday, holding most of its gains from the prior session and
heading for the first weekly rise in five, on promising U.S.
data and fears geopolitical tensions could dent supply from
Russia. 
    In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for May rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade.
The most active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange was nearly flat.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT
                                                                                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR4    2708   -25.00    2706    2733     223
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4    2673    +1.00    2660    2703    5079
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4    2653    -1.00    2643    2676   22167
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4    6182   -16.00    6162    6222  486642
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4    6926    -2.00    6896    6952  517786
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   40.68    +0.25   40.44   40.90    7548
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  101.79    +0.51  101.18  101.88   12727
                                                                                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1 = 3.271 Malaysian ringgit)
 ($1 = 6.212 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.