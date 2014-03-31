VEGOILS-Market factors to watch March 31

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures ended nearly flat on Friday, reversing gains earlier in the session to hover at six-week lows, as investor uncertainty about lacklustre demand for the tropical oil dragged prices to their third straight weekly loss. * U.S. wheat futures fell 2 percent on Friday, pressured by forecasts for rains next week in the parched southern Plains growing regions and as investors squared positions ahead of key U.S. planting and stocks data due on Monday. * Brent crude oil rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, notching its first weekly gain since February, on promising U.S. economic data and concern that possible Western sanctions on Russia's energy sector could disrupt global supplies. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the economy. * Copper sank to 8-1/2 month lows on Monday, dropping steeply for a second session, while oil lost more than a dollar and Shanghai-traded commodities slumped after a surprise fall in China's exports heightened fears of an economic slowdown. RELATED > Indonesia hikes April palm export tax to 13.5 pct -Trade Ministry > India cuts potash subsidy by nearly a fifth for 2014/15 [ID:nL4N0MP1EK DATA/EVENTS > Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance to release Malaysia's March palm oil export data on March 31. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0015 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 40.43 -0.05 40.38 40.48 545 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 101.48 -0.19 101.40 101.69 1886 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- Malaysian palm oil exports -- CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:> Indian solvent -- Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- Dalian Commodity Exchange -- Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades --