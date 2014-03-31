FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm falls on poor export data; biggest monthly drop since Feb 2013
March 31, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm falls on poor export data; biggest monthly drop since Feb 2013

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds new milestone, details, updates prices)
    * Palm prices fall 5.9 pct, biggest drop since Feb. 2013
    * Malaysia's March palm oil exports fall 3.1-3.4 pct -cargo
surveyors
    * Palm oil to suffer 20 percent loss in 3 months -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures fell to their lowest in a month and a half on Monday,
with prices recording their biggest monthly drop in over a year
as disappointing export data stoked worries about slowing global
demand for the vegetable oil.
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) reported that
Malaysia's palm oil exports in March fell 3.1 percent to 1.21
million tonnes from a month ago, hurt by weak demand from the
world's top edible oil buyers China and India. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed that exports for the same period fell 3.4 percent to 1.20
million tonnes shipped. 
    A stronger Malaysian ringgit also made the
ringgit-denominated feedstock more expensive for overseas
investors and refiners, curbing buying interest. The ringgit
rose 0.2 percent to trade at 3.2660 against the U.S. dollar late
Monday.
    "The weak exports are going to hold back the market," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "The strong ringgit
is also a damper."
    The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.7 percent to 2,636 ringgit
($808) per tonne by Monday's close. Prices earlier fell to 2,626
ringgit, their lowest since Feb. 12. 
    Total traded volume stood at 36,123 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly higher than the average 35,000 lots.    
    Technicals for the next quarter were bearish. Malaysian palm
oil is expected to revisit its July 2013 low of 2,137 ringgit
per tonne over the next three months, as it has completed a
rebound from this level, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    
     
    
    Benchmark palm prices have lost nearly 6 percent in March,
their biggest monthly fall since February 2013 as a
crop-damaging dry spell eased and lacklustre exports stoked
fears that key importers will switch to rival oils.
    But short supply for the crude grade, due to the earlier
drought, has bolstered spot month prices for the April 
contract as well as crude palm oil sold on the physical
Malaysian market. April prices rose to as high as 2,739 ringgit
early Monday.  
    In other markets, Brent crude oil traded near a two-week
high around $108 a barrel on Monday as tension between Russia
and the West offset a rise in oil supply from OPEC's
second-largest producer Iraq. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for May edged up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade, while
the most active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.1 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1014 GMT
                                                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR4    2709   -26.00    2709    2739     110
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4    2656   -18.00    2650    2692    4826
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4    2636   -19.00    2626    2667   17203
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4    6170   -24.00    6148    6216  481756
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4    6918    -6.00    6906    6964  546160
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   40.58    +0.10   40.38   40.79    5418
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  101.48    -0.19  101.34  101.73   11184
                                                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1 = 3.263 Malaysian ringgit)
 ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

