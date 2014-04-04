FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 4
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two months on
Thursday as a drop in overseas soy markets dragged on prices of the tropical
oil, putting them on track for a fourth straight weekly loss. 
* U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of
bargain-buying after all three commodities fell sharply on Wednesday, traders
said. 
* Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its premium to U.S.
crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal was imminent to reopen vital
Libyan oil ports and as tension between Russian and Ukraine intensified. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted
down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the
European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just
yet. 
* Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on
Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold,
grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the
space.       
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on
Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10.
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10.
    
    
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0032 GMT
                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   41.70    +0.03   41.67   41.78     762
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  100.35    +0.06  100.31  100.39     803
                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 


