March 30, 2012 / 5:00 AM / in 6 years

Hanoi stock index down at midday, correction expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - The HNX Index on
Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 72.19
points by 0430 GMT on Friday.	
    	
    Volume of shares traded: 46.94 million shares.	
    Value of shares traded: 425.75 billion dong.	
    	
    Largest gainers, double-click 	
    Largest decliners, double-click 	
    	
    Broker/trader comments	
    Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:	
    "Trading volume dropped sharply recently, signaling that
major cash flows have been withdrawn."	
    "Pressure from margin calls during the recent rally did not
weigh heavily."	
    "Stocks may fall back to a strong support level at 69 points
before turning around."	
    	
    Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:	
    "Cash inflows became much weaker. Stocks have started on a
downward trend and may pull back to 69 points in the near
future."	
 ($1=20,820 dong)	
	
 (Reporting by Vu Duy; editing by Chris Lewis)

