FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hanoi stock index down at midday, volume up
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 6 years

Hanoi stock index down at midday, volume up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 4 (Reuters) - The HNX Index on Vietnam’s Hanoi Stock Exchange slid 0.98 percent to 73.76 points at 0430 GMT on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 52.88 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 412.26 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“The trading volume rose in the morning trade thanks to a great amount of shares of Habubank and Hanoi General Investment Corp.”

“However, many traders hesitated to trade on concern over rising inventories in the first quarter. What the central bank should do now is to cut lending rates to reduce difficulties for domestic companies and stimulate consumption.”

“Stocks are likely to move sideways in a tight range in the near term.” ($1=20,805 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.