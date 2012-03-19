UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index eases 0.1 pct, volume plunges

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index dipped 0.1 percent to close at 438.07 points on Monday.

Foreigners bought 200.21 billion dong ($9.6 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 107.04 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 58.56 million shares.

Value: 919.59 billion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange edged up 0.19 percent to end at 72.90 points, with a volume of 78.93 million shares, valued at 754.96 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Stocks could consolidate early this week, and may trigger a fresh strong rally afterwards thanks to easing monthly inflation, drops in interest rates and rising foreign buying.”

“I expect the rally to last for at least one month.”

Nguyen Duc Huy, analyst, An Binh Securities:

“Stocks could move sideways to test demand and supply before going up. What the market is looking at is how high inflation this month is from February.”

“There is up to 60 percent of the chance stocks could rise further.”

Michel Tosto, director of institutional sales & brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

“Many investors are not sure what to do because of a lot of indecision and caution. People are also scared of electricity increase and lack of exchange traded fund buying.”

“However, from our point of view, the market will go up over the medium term.”

Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:

“Stocks are at a cross road when those investors who booked quick profits haven’t come back, while institutions sought bargains for some good firms, including Military Bank.”

“Stocks are likely to move sideways within a range of 435-445 points in the near term.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)