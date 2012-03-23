UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index up 1.89 pct, more gains expected

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index rose 1.89 percent, or 8.43 points, to finish at 454.10 points on Friday.

Foreigners bought 182.83 billion dong ($8.76 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 90.90 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 88.12 million shares.

Value: 1.21 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 1.92 percent to close at 77.57 points, with 117.58 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.18 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Quach Manh Hao, deputy director, Thang Long Securities:

“Stocks are more positive than expected this week. Cash inflows are likely to rise, plus fresh foreign money flows from Japan, Russia, the Middle East, China and Taiwan after Vietnam has outperformed in Asia since the beginning of this year.”

“The VN Index is expected to test strong resistance levels at 470-480 points, while the HNX Index could test 85 points in the near future.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Stocks broke the strong resistance level at 450 points as demand strengthened late in the trading day when more investors came to buy in hope of a strong rally.”

“The gain will also be supported by the debut of HNX30 (of 30 largest stocks) next week, a new method to calculate opening prices for the next session by using the closing prices of the last 15-minute trade of the previous session.”

“Hopes for lower lending rates will also be a driver.”

“Securities, banks and some of real estate firms are expected to lead the market in the next gain. The index is likely to test 470 points in the near term.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

“There were major breakouts in terms of price gains and trading volume today, while fresh macro news about inflation and lending rates also fueled broad-based optimism.”

“Interest rates will drop soon following the central bank’s move to ask major banks to cut lending rates.”

“With stronger cash inflows, stocks are likely to hit 470-480 points next week.” ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)