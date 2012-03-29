UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index falls 1.5 pct, volume drops

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index, the country’s main stock index, dropped 1.5 percent, or 6.69 points, to close at 439.63 points on Thursday.

Foreigners bought 114.03 billion dong ($5.49 million) worth of shares and sold stocks worth 78.66 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 74.52 million shares.

Value: 1.05 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange fell 3.08 percent to finish at 73.20 points, with 96.27 million shares changing hand, valued at 941.22 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

“Broad-based selling orders mounted late in the trading day while buying demand was week, signaling a considerable correction time in the near term.”

“Selling pressure came in part by margin calls among several sectors. However, technically, stocks still remain on a medium-term upward trend.”

“The main index could fall back to strong support levels at 410-420 points, while the Hanoi index may re-test 70-71 points.”

Nguyen Dang Khoa, service head, Lien Viet Securities:

“Stocks lost steam and may have triggered a correction time after they had failed recently to pass strong resistance levels at 450 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange.”

“Pressure from margin calls did not weigh much this time. Stocks could re-test recent strong support levels in the near term.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Most buyers are prudent and hesitate to trade, waiting for fresh supportive news, particularly quarterly earnings reports.” ($1=20,780 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)