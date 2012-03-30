UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index up 0.32 pct, outlook positive

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index, the country’s main stock index, rebounded 0.32 percent, or 1.40 points, to close at 441.03 points on Friday.

The index declined 4 percent in the week ended March 30, but posted a gain of 26 percent in the first quarter ended on the same day.

Foreigners bought 147.76 billion dong ($7.1 million) worth of shares and sold stocks worth 58.60 billion dong on Friday, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 67.12 million shares.

Value: 882.38 billion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange dropped 1.37 percent to finish at 72.20 points, with 74.01 million shares traded, valued at 666.80 billion dong.

Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

“Stocks extended falls as some funds sold to close their portfolios to adjust net asset values before the end of the first quarter.”

“Stocks could move sideways between 430-460 points next month on concerns over possible high inflation after a recent fuel price hike and may start a fresh rally in May when interest rates could drop.”

“Corrections would be chances for investors to pick up good commodities with solid fundamentals. The medium-term outlook is likely positive.”

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

“Stocks could have peaked this time after a strong rise in the first quarter of this year and may have triggered a correction period from now.”

“The corrections may prolong for one to three weeks to come if the SMA20 lines on both exchanges are broken.”

“Talks that inflation will be high next month after the fuel price rise in March will be the obstacles for the market to turn around.”

“On the positive side, interest rates could drop in one to two months.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Buying demand was so weak and the current fall stemmed from margin calls. The market will need more time to absorb the amount of finance leverage-related shares.

“Stocks are likely to move sideways further as most traders are waiting for more positive technical signals and fresh supportive macro news.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)