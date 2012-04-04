UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index drops 1.35 pct, buying demand low

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 4 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index dropped 1.35 percent, or 6.00 points, to close at 439.77 points on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought shares valued at 76.24 billion dong ($3.66 million) and sold 45.54 billion dong worth of stocks, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 50.71 million shares.

Value: 652.53 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange fell 1.66 percent to finish at 73.25 points, with 79.21 million shares changing hand, valued at 655.61 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Selling orders rose and dominated the whole trading session, while most buyers were cautious to trade, waiting for quarterly earnings reports and fresh supportive macro news.”

“Speculative stocks lost steam as cash inflows weakened. Stocks are likely to move sideways in the short term.”

“I expect inflation this month to rise 0.8-0.9 percent on the monthly basis and may not weigh on the market.”

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

“Buying demand was weak so stocks could ease slightly in a tight range in the near future.”

“Cash still stays with the market and the medium prospect is positive after the long-term bottom has been set.”

Vu Tu, acting head of research, Viet Capital Securities:

“The low buying demand we’re seeing is from investors waiting for annual shareholder meetings and the first quarter earnings results to better gauge corporate performance for the rest of 2012.”

“We expect the market to become more active towards May once the annual shareholder meetings are complete and the quarterly earnings results have been digested by investors.” ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)