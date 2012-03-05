UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index up 4 pct, more gains expected

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index ended up 4.01 percent at 457.21 points on Monday, the first day with extended trading hours.

Foreigners sold 542.59 dong ($26.07 million) worth of shares and bought stocks worth 173.23 dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 103.34 million shares.

Value: 1.98 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 5.66 percent to finish at 75.78 percent, with 40.05 million shares changing hand, valued at 479.34 billion dong.

As of Monday, trading on Vietnam’s stock markets runs in two sessions between 0200-0430 GMT and from 0600 to 0715 GMT, instead of one previously.

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Stocks rose sharply as more traders jumped in to buy following strong and positive moves by the authorities to boost the stock market (issued) late last week and technical breakout signs recorded recently.”

“Stocks could hit 470 points this week. However, selling pressure could mount and weigh strongly on Wednesday.”

Michel Tosto, director of institutional sales & brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

“Markets are unbelievably strong today. Most key stocks traded at ceiling and there were no sellers to be found. We’re not sure about what is pushing markets, but probably a combination of news: Firstly, February trade deficit is revised down to $200 million from $800 million originally. Secondly, (interest) rates remain low. Thirdly, markets talked that the central bank will reduce the deposit rate cap to 13 percent.”

“Fourthly, the most important, brokers have reduced rates on margin lending with expectation that margin lending activity will increase more rapidly from today. We estimated an increase of 20 percent since January, which isn’t much, given the low base we were at then.”

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

“During the morning trade, supply was restricted, while demand rocketed, which pushed up the indexes to near the ceiling.”

“All the supportive macro news has emerged, and how far the market can rise will depend on the size of real cash inflows.”

“The VN index could hit 470 points this week and go straight to 500 points in the near term.” ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)