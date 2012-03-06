FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index loses 2.67 pct, to fall more
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index loses 2.67 pct, to fall more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index closed down 2.67 percent at 445.00 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought 268.04 billion dong ($12.87 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 138 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 154.49 million shares.

Value: 2.16 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange eased 0.77 percent to finish at 75.20 percent, with 183.12 million shares traded, valued at 1.65 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

“With the combined volume on the both exchanges rocketing, stocks may have peaked in the short term and could start a correction period in the next week or two.”

“The VN Index may re-test a strong support level at 410 points. However, technically, stocks are still on a medium upward trend.”

Quach Manh Hao, deputy director, Thang Long Securities:

“Stocks lost steam after having failed to test strong resistance levels at 460-470 points on the main bourse and 77-78 points in the Hanoi exchange.”

“I expect stocks to correct in the next two weeks.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Stocks fell considerably in part due to broad-based profit taking and also because of concerns over a possible hike in fuel costs.”

“Selling pressure may continue weighing on the market in the new few sessions.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

“Corrections could be short-lived as demand seems strong and can absorb. Technically, stocks are still on an upward trend.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.