UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index down 0.22 pct, volume lower

HANOI, March 7 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index ended 0.22 percent lower at 444.02 points on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought shares valued at 248.99 dong ($11.96 million) and sold stocks worth 153.89 dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 101.25 million shares.

Value: 1.43 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange dipped 0.23 percent to finish at 75.03 percent, with 118.10 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.05 trillion dong.

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

“Demand strengthened late in the trading session as those investors who could not buy good stocks in the previous session with thin supply bought today. Secondly, more traders stepped up bargain hunting in hopes that interest rates could go down.”

“With improvement in investor confidence and more fresh cash inflows, the VN index could head for 470 points in the near future.”

Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:

“More fresh cash inflows have emerged recently when those big investors including institutions that stayed on the sidelines started to disburse. Market sentiment was firm in general.”

“However, the indexes could face a very strong resistance territory between 460-510 points on the main market and 78-83 points (in Hanoi), and are unlikely to pass in the next three months even although Vietnam has outperformed other markets since the beginning of the year.”

Dinh The Loi, director of stock brokerage and advisory, Bao Minh Securities:

“Stocks extended falls for the second straight day as profit taking weighed on. However, if cash inflows are strong and stable, stocks could maintain the current upward trend.”

“In terms of the macro conditions, interest rates will go down soon after the authorities said they would lower the base rate and the cap on dong deposits.”

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

“Profit taking pressure is likely to weigh on stocks in the near term. The indices could re-test strong support levels at 427-430 points on the main market and 67-68 points in the Hanoi exchange.” ($1=20,816 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)