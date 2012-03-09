UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index edges up, may fall next week

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 9 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s VN Index ended up 0.1 percent at 432.11 points on Friday.

Foreigners bought shares valued at 185.57 billion dong ($8.92 million) and sold stocks worth 115.70 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 78.99 million shares.

Value: 1.49 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange dipped 0.38 percent to finish at 71.56 percent, with 71.46 million shares changing hand, valued at 651.55 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Duc Huy, analyst, An Binh Securities:

“Technically, all the positive news has been priced in during the recent rally. The market still is concerned over the monthly inflation in March.”

“If the VN Index can maintain the strong support level at 420 points next week, stocks could move sideways to consolidate afterwards.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

“After four days of falls, the rally this time may have peaked. Selling pressure could weigh next week and drive the VN Index back to strong support levels at 400-410 points.”

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

“With strong falls recently, stocks could drop back to the strong support territory at 400-410 points on the main bourse and 67-68 points in the Hanoi market to accumulate strength.”

“Fundamentals are solid with strong cash inflows.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Selling pressure mounted today when most traders became somehow pessimistic after a fuel price rise.” ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)