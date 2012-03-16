UPDATE 1-Vietnam Index eases 0.75 pct as ETFs sell

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s Vietnam Index edged down 0.75 percent to finish at 438.52 points on Friday.

Foreigners sold 519.28 billion dong ($25 million) worth of shares and bought stocks worth 470.98 billion dong, the exchange said.

For the week, the index gained 2 percent.

Volume of shares traded: 113.65 million shares.

Value: 1.85 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 0.79 percent to end at 72.76 points, with 113.83 million shares traded, valued at 1.12 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

“Today’s fall was mainly caused by restructuring portfolios by some exchange traded funds. I expect that next week the pressure will not weigh on stocks, which could rise.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”Stocks dipped slightly mainly because foreign investors boosted selling to restructure their portfolios for the first quarter.

”However, demand was firm, particularly among securities stocks, which are expected to lead next week together with major blue chips that suffered sell-offs today.

“Most traders are waiting for monthly inflation and seeing how strong real cash inflows are.”

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance:

“Selling pressure partly stemmed from foreign investors who stepped up selling speculative stocks including Kim Long Securities, Habubank, while some domestic institutions boosted buying in hopes for a fresh rally after the cup-and-handle pattern has been set.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Gains were led by securities stocks. The trading volume was better than yesterday. Basically, stocks are moving on an upward trend.”