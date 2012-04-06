FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks up at midday on rate cut hopes
April 6, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 6 years

Vietnamese stocks up at midday on rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 6 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session up following talk the central bank may loosen lending to real estate projects and stock markets, traders said on Friday.

VN Index

+0.92 percent at 449.04 points.

Volume of shares traded: 52.84 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 732.14 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.87 percent at 75.47 points.

Volume of shares traded: 56.79 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 546.65 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

“Securities and banking stocks led the market as more traders sought bargains on expectations the ceiling on deposit rates will be lowered and lending rates could go down soon.”

“Cash inflows returned to blue chips, particularly those belong to the VN 30.”

“Stocks can pass the recent peaks and go up further.”

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

“Stocks were led by blue chips with solid fundamentals as more investors bought on talks the central bank could loosen lending for real estate and securities markets.”

“Stocks are expected to re-test the recent highs next week.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

