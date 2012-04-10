FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday, volume rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 6 years

Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday, volume rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session mixed in higher volume as investors sold to get quick profits, traders said on Tuesday.

VN Index

+0.62 percent at 453.53 points.

Volume of shares traded: 55.91 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 818.62 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-0.50 percent at 75.90 points.

Volume of shares traded: 51.82 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 510.66 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

“Stocks lost steam from the middle of the morning trade as supply above reference prices surged as many traders booked quick profit.”

“Stocks are on track to re-test the trendlines (of a medium downward trend) around 457 points in the main market and 75.6 points in the Hanoi exchange.”

“Failing to test the trendlines today, stocks are highly likely to move between 440-460 points in the main market and 73-77 points in the Hanoi market.”

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

“Stocks are in consolidation and new valuations have been set, supported by the country’s strengthening macro conditions.”

“Corporate performance was weak as expected in the first quarter.”

“There have been signs of loosening monetary policies to support domestic companies. The medium and long-term outlook is positive.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.