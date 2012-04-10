UPDATE 1-Vietnam stocks end mixed, buying demand strong

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in higher volume as traders took quick profits, traders said.

Foreigners bought 107.02 billion dong ($5.14 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 93.93 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+0.03 percent at 450.85 points.

Volume of shares traded: 87.74 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.31 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

-1.14 percent at 75.41 points.

Volume of shares traded: 87.68 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 868.39 billion dong.

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Many traders sold to take profits today. However, buying demand was stronger as more investors took advantage of the correction to pick up good commodities.”

“The trading volume rose, meaning a considerable cash inflow was poured into the market.”

“Stocks could continue consolidating and wait for clearer signals and fresh macro supportive news this week.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“After failing to test strong resistance levels, stocks lost steam and turned around today.”

“The market is closely looking at quarterly earnings reports and may see lower support levels at 430-435 points in the major market and 72 points in the Hanoi market in the near term.”

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

“Stocks lost steam from the middle of the morning trade as supply above reference prices surged as many traders booked quick profit.”

“Stocks are on track to re-test the trendlines (of a medium downward trend) around 457 points in the main market and 75.6 points in the Hanoi exchange.”

“Failing to test the trendlines today, stocks are highly likely to move between 440-460 points in the main market and 73-77 points in the Hanoi market.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)